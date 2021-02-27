Looking good! Kylie Jenner flaunted her killer curves after a hard workout on Friday, February 26.

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, the 23-year-old pulled off a waist trimmer to reveal her toned tummy after getting her sweat on. She turned and gave fans a complete view of her waist from the front and the side. She also posted a series of sexy selfies in a black bra prior to her workout.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been highlighting her workouts via her Instagram Stories for a few weeks, seemingly picking up the habit from sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian as they prepare for summer.

When Kylie isn’t breaking a sweat in the gym or being a makeup mogul, she works hard as a dedicated mother to 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. In fact, the Kylie Skin founder has her hands full with her baby girl. She “isn’t in a rush” to give her daughter a sibling just yet, an insider previously told Life & Style. The toddler, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott, “gets to spend so much time with her cousins that she’s with kids enough.”

Additionally, the reality star “doesn’t want to be pregnant again soon,” the source noted. Kylie gave birth to Stormi, her first child, in February 2018.

The E! personality is a hands-on mother who believes that the “best gift” that she can give her child is “her time,” a second insider previously told Life & Style. “Sounds corny, but it’s true! She’s so busy, so she puts aside a lot of time just for Stormi,” the source added.

The proud mama is all about engaging with her little girl. Fans regularly see the tiny tot on Kylie’s Instagram feed, as well as her YouTube channel. Kylie “comes up with art projects or fun activities for just the two of them and refuses to answer any work emails during that time,” the insider revealed.

It’s clear the Life of Kylie alum has it all. Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Kylie’s toned abs after a hard workout!