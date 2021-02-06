Holy wow! Kylie Jenner left almost nothing to the imagination in her sexiest bikini photos yet, posted to her Instagram feed on Friday, February 5.

“SPF body oil @kylieskin,” the 23-year-old captioned a steamy close-up snapshot of her toned body in a strappy blue string bikini and a body chain. The makeup mogul also included a Boomerang clip of herself holding the new product up to the camera. Kylie’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian was spotted rocking a nearly identical string bikini — except hers was red — in a set of sultry photos from a family girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos in January to celebrate Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster‘s 3rd birthday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared several videos from the stunning pool at mom Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home, so it seems Kylie and her baby girl are spending some time at the matriarch’s second residence.

When Kylie isn’t flaunting her incredible curves or being a multi-millionaire boss babe, she is focused on being an incredible mom to her daughter, whom she shares with on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott. The proud coparents threw a lavish birthday bash for their toddler on Monday, February 1, which is Stormi’s actual birthday.

The event was stacked with exciting activities, including a blow-up slide with Stormi’s face on it and a “candy shop” filled with delicious desserts and treats. The tiny tot rocked a Disney princess dress and tiara for her big day, and needless to say, she was the cutest kiddo at the party.

“Thank you, God, for sending this little soul to me,” the E! personality gushed over her daughter in an Instagram tribute the same day. “Crying today because I can’t stop the time. It’s all the little things I’ll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. Watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years.”

The reality star added, “On the other side, I’m excited to watch you grow into the most special girl I know you will be and all the amazing things I know you will do. Happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!”