Time flies! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s daughter, Stormi Webster, turned 3 years old on Monday, February 1, and we’ve got to say, it feels like just yesterday that the famous parents welcomed her into the world. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Stormi’s birthday looks a bit different this year but, of course, her A-list family is doing everything they can to make it special.

Kylie, 23, and the rest of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars hopped on a private jet to enjoy a luxe getaway in Turks and Caicos. As incredible as the trip looked — ahem, they were literally in paradise — this marks the first year since Stormi was born in February 2018 that Travis, 28, and the almost-billionaire didn’t host an over-the-top birthday party for their little girl.

For Stormi’s birthday in 2019, Kylie and the “Goosebumps” rapper invited their loved ones to “Stormiworld,” a celebration mirrored after Travis’ third studio album, Astroworld. The event was made to look like an indoor amusement park featuring rides, tons of candy and even a gift shop with customized Stormiworld merchandise for children and adults alike.

The following February, the proud coparents, who ended their romantic relationship in October 2019, hosted Stormiworld 2. Needless to say, it was just as extravagant as the first party. However, when it comes to making sure Stormi feels loved on her big day, Kylie’s “best gift” is “her time,” a source previously told Life & Style.

“Sounds corny, but it’s true! She’s so busy, so she puts aside a lot of time just for Stormi,” the insider added. “Kylie comes up with art projects or fun activities for just the two of them and refuses to answer any work emails during that time.”

That said, the E! personality “always puts money aside” for Stormi to “commemorate” major milestones and holidays, the source noted. In conclusion, it’s good to be Kylie’s daughter!

