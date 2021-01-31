Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Girls’ Trip to Turks and Caicos

It’s someone’s birthday — and only the ladies are invited. The Kardashian-Jenner girls enjoyed a lavish vacation to Turks and Caicos in honor of Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster‘s 3rd birthday. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie took to Instagram to share tons of photos and videos from the trip on Saturday, January 30.

The toddler, whom the makeup mogul, 23, shares with rapper Travis Scott, celebrates her special day on Monday, February 1, but it seems Kylie wanted to bring in Stormi’s birthday month with a bang. The tropical island is currently open to tourism with restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim, 40, Kourtney, 41, and Khloé, 36, each shared photos of the gorgeous ocean views from the luxe property they stayed at during their getaway. Stormi’s cousins Penelope Disick, North West and Chicago West also joined in on the fun trip, but it is unclear if any of the other Kardashian-Jenner kids were there, too.

It is also unclear if Kendall Jenner attended the Caribbean holiday. Kim’s husband, Kanye West, also seemed to be missing from the festivities amid the couple’s marital drama.

It’s no surprise to see Kylie spoil her daughter with a beautiful vacation and quality time together. In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star believes the “best gift” that she can give her only child, especially for her birthday, is “her time,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in January 2021. “Sounds corny, but it’s true! She’s so busy, so she puts aside a lot of time just for Stormi.”

The businesswoman makes sure to “commemorate” major milestones and holidays by showering her daughter with gifts, the source added. “She always puts money aside for her.”

However, the proud mother is dedicated to Stormi’s happiness even when it isn’t a special occasion. Kylie “comes up with art projects or fun activities for just the two of them and refuses to answer any work emails during that time,” the insider gushed.

It’s clear the E! personality finds motherhood incredibly rewarding, but she knows how tough it can be. “Being a parent is stressful,” Kylie previously admitted to makeup artist James Charles in an October 2020 YouTube collaboration. “To do the right things at all times … I read books; I follow all these Instagram [accounts]. I’m just trying to learn the best way to raise your kids.”

