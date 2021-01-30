She’s glowing, y’all! Kourtney Kardashian left little to the imagination in a sexy red bikini amid her new romance with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

“A little fun in the sun,” the 41-year-old bombshell captioned three Instagram photos of herself stepping out of a pool in a barely-there string bikini on Friday, January 29. The final photo in the set showed off her stunning figure in a close-up shot of the swimsuit. The reality star also shared another image from the same set on Saturday, January 30. “Parched ([because] my content is thirsty this week LOL),” she captioned the sultry snap, which her new beau, 45, liked.

It seems the Poosh founder’s confidence level has been dialed up to 100 since news broke that she is dating Travis. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the songwriter “have moved out of the ‘friend-zone’ and are dating,” an insider exclusively confirmed to Life & Style on January 25. “They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other.”

“The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” the source noted about the pair, who have been close for a long time and live in the same neighborhood in Calabasas. “For Kourt, their relationship is ‘easy’ because they’ve been pals for years. There’s no game playing or anything like that.”

Kourtney’s famous family is also on board with her new relationship — and they really like that the Meet the Barkers alum is finally becoming part of the crew. “Travis knows the Kardashians, and they’ve welcomed him into the family,” the insider added. “They’re really pleased for Kourt and are glad to see her happy again.”

As for Travis, he is “over-the-moon” that he and the reality star are a couple, since he “always found Kourt super sexy.” However, she isn’t the only Kardashian sister the former Aquabats member has been attracted to in the past. He previously spoke about having a “crush” on her sister Kim Kardashian in 2006 when he was hooking up with her then-boss Paris Hilton.

“She got all of Paris’ belongings together wherever we traveled,” Travis told Us Weekly in October 2015 about meeting the KKW Beauty founder in Amsterdam years prior. “How could you not stare at Kim? Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls … Kim was eye candy. I was in no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim!”