Full-circle moment? Travis Barker previously “had a crush” on Kim Kardashian years before he started dating Kourtney Kardashian.

Back in 2006, the Blink-182 drummer, 45, was hooking up with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s BFF Paris Hilton, whom Kim, 40, worked for as a personal assistant at the time.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

“She got all of Paris’ belongings together wherever we traveled,” Travis recalled to Us Weekly in October 2015 about first meeting the Skims founder in Amsterdam. “How could you not stare at Kim? Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls … Kim was eye candy. I was in no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim!”

However, Travis’ relationship with the KKW Beauty founder was strictly platonic. “I had a crush on her, and we were flirtatious, but nothing ever happened … We would go out to eat, just hang out,” the musician explained. “She was so kind and polite, I just felt like being a perfect gentleman around her. It was a trip!”

An insider confirmed to Life & Style in January 2021 Kourtney, 41, and Travis “have moved out of the ‘friend-zone’” and are officially dating. The pair have known each other for years and live down the street from each other in Calabasas, California. “They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other,” said the insider.



“The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” added the insider about the hot couple. “For Kourt, their relationship is ‘easy’ because they’ve been pals for years. There’s no game playing or anything like that.”

The rockstar is smitten with the mom of three and completely “over-the-moon” about their romance. He’s “always found Kourt super sexy,” gushed the insider. “Travis knows the Kardashians, and they’ve welcomed him into the family … They’re really pleased for Kourt and are glad to see her happy again.”

They certainly have a lot in common, starting with the fact they’re both parents. Kourtney shares three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — with ex Scott Disick, while Travis has teenage kids Landon and Alabama with his former wife Shanna Moakler. Luckily, the musician is “amazing” with Kourtney’s little ones.

It looks like Travis has some serious history with the Kardashian family!