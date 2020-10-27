After spending over a decade in the spotlight, Kim Kardashian definitely knows a thing or two about being on camera. “[She] takes it to another level. She has orchestrated everything around her before you get close to doing an interview,” Alexandra Dean, director of This Is Paris, revealed during a Sunday, October 25, episode of David Yontef‘s podcast, “Behind the Velvet Rope.”

“I saw a real powerful, powerful intellect sitting across from me. She knew exactly what I was saying, exactly what [footage] I was going to use … her mind was way ahead of me,” Alexandra, who is an Emmy award-winning journalist and producer continued. “She was controlling everything in that room, noticed everything, saw everything.”

While working with the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, on the set of Paris Hilton‘s 2020 documentary, Alexandra learned Kim is a lot more intelligent than people realize. “She does everything. She’s brilliant,” the filmmaker praised. “She’s way ahead of most people intellectually, which is why she was able to train herself to be a lawyer without going to law school.”

In addition to Kim’s intellect, Alexandra detailed the mogul’s very specific rules about filming. “Kim did not want me to shoot her trousers,” the former PBS documentarian said. The Skims founder didn’t realize their “lens was going to be as wide as it was,” and “didn’t want the interview to start until we changed the lens and she knew it was gonna be a mid-shot.”

While Kim has undoubtedly become one of the most famous women in the world, she owes a great deal of her success to BFF Paris. After all, before all of the glitz and glamour, she used to organize the socialite’s closet. “I wouldn’t be here today if it hadn’t been for her starting out in the reality world and her introducing me to the world,” Kim said in This Is Paris. “The best advice that she ever could’ve given me is just watching her.”

This Is Paris is available to stream for free on YouTube.

