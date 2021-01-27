Showing off! Travis Barker‘s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, flaunted her toned abs in a steamy selfie on Tuesday, January 26, just days after news broke that the Blink 182 drummer is dating Kourtney Kardashian.

In the snapshot posted to her Instagram Stories, the 45-year-old showcased her fit figure in a sports bra and workout leggings, which she pulled down an extra inch to make sure her flat stomach took the spotlight.

Travis, 45, and Kourtney, 41, sparked romance rumors on Saturday, January 23, when they spent time together at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home. The pair shared similar photos of the mountain view from the property’s stunning backyard, which sent fans into a speculation frenzy.

The same day, the former Miss USA shared a cryptic quote fans seemed to think was in reference to her ex-husband and his new flame, who are longtime friends. “If two hearts are meant to be together, no matter how long it takes, how far they go, how tough it seems, fate will bring them together to share their love forever,” read the adage Shanna posted to her Instagram Stories. She also included a red heart emoji on the post.

The musician and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum “have moved out of the ‘friend-zone’ and are dating,” an insider exclusively confirmed to Life & Style in the days following the dating news. “They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other.”

“The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” the insider added. “For Kourt, their relationship is ‘easy’ because they’ve been pals for years. There’s no game playing or anything like that.” As for Travis, he “always found Kourt super sexy” so he’s understandably “over-the-moon” that things have turned romantic.

The A-list couple even has Kourtney’s famous family’s blessing. “Travis knows the Kardashians, and they’ve welcomed him into the family,” the source noted. “They’re really pleased for Kourt and are glad to see her happy again.”

Shanna and Travis share two children, 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama. Kourtney shares three children — 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign — with ex Scott Disick.