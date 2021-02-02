Sparing no expense! Kylie Jenner pulled out all the stops for daughter Stormi Webster’s third birthday and she took fans inside the lavish balloon-filled bash.

Kylie and Travis Scott’s little girl was having the time of her life at the epic soiree, which featured a special “candy shop” with tasty treats and more. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, shared a photo of Stormi dressed to impress in a pink gown and sparkling tiara via Instagram Stories on Monday, February 1.

“She’s so beautiful,” the proud mama gushed in one of her captions.

Amid the shindig, Kylie and her loved ones continued to ring in the special occasion with sweet tributes on social media. “Thank you, God, for sending this little soul to me,” the makeup maven wrote alongside photos of her daughter. “Crying today because I can’t stop the time. It’s all the little things I’ll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. Watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years,” she added.

Kylie also mentioned how thrilled she is to experience the next chapters in Stormi’s life. “On the other side, I’m excited to watch you grow into the most special girl I know you will be and all the amazing things I know you will do. Happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!” the E! personality concluded.

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian posted several throwback photos of Stormi hanging out with her daughter, True Thompson, on Instagram Stories. “I’m not crying. I promise. Happy third birthday, Stormi,” the Good American founder shared. Kris Jenner followed suit with a loving message to her granddaughter. “You are so smart and funny and sweet and have a heart of gold,” the momager gushed.

To no surprise, Kylie and her family have been going all out to make Stormi feel extra special. The group recently enjoyed a “girls’ trip to celebrate Stormi’s birthday in one of their favorite places [Turks and Caicos]. They stayed at a private villa where they have often stayed in the past,” an insider told E! News. “They stayed for three nights and had a great vacation spending time at the beach, swimming, taking boat rides and playing in the sand.”

