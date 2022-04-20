Kylie Jenner’s Most Iconic Bikini Moments Over the Years: See Photos of Her Sexiest Swimsuit Looks

Big bikini energy! Kylie Jenner is a pro when it comes to bikini pics. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum has been posting them on Instagram since her start on the app in 2012.

As the youngest sister in the Kardashian-Jenner bunch, it comes as no surprise that Kylie knows how to rock a bikini from all angles. Whether she’s on a lush vacation or lying out by her own pool, the Kylie Cosmetics founder always finds time to snap photos of her bold bikini ensembles.

Given her business success and her status as the youngest billionaire ever, Kylie’s travels all over the world have served as the perfect backdrop for her iconic bikini photos, which she frequently shares with her 330 million Instagram followers.

After welcoming her second child, a boy, in February 2022 with Travis Scott, Kylie opened up on her Instagram Stories that March about the “pressure” she felt after giving birth. “I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy,” she shared at the time. “We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth.”

During her first pregnancy with her daughter, Stormi, Kylie spoke about her struggles with accepting the changes to her body caused by pregnancy. “My boobs are three times the size, which bothers me,” Kylie said in a July 2018 YouTube Q&A. “I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger. And honestly, I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before.”

That same year, she told her older sister Kim Kardashian that she felt “insecure,” saying, “My hips have just spread. Like, my favorite jeans are never gonna fit me again.” Kim advised her to “just roll with” the changes.

Despite Kylie’s pregnancy-related body image struggles, she has made an effort to be honest with her fans about both the good and bad parts of having babies.

“It just didn’t feel right to go back like nothing happened,” Kylie told Extra in April 2022. “I don’t want my fans or any other women going through postpartum to look at me and think, ‘It’s so easy for her. Why is it not easy for me?’ I’m getting better every day. I feel good. It’s not easy … but it’s great. I’m in baby heaven.”

