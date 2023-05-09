When it comes to making fashion headlines, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters know how to make news. Whether it’s with their red carpet gowns or streetwear, the ladies have picked out some controversial looks over the years.

Kim Kardashian has many highly discussed outfits, but she made some people irate when she wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” museum-piece dress to the 2022 Met Gala. No one had worn it since the late blonde bombshell, but Kim’s mom Kris Jenner convinced the people at the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum in Florida to let her daughter wear it after she had her heart set on it.

“They were not gonna let me wear this dress. They weren’t even gonna let me try it on — until Kris Jenner calls,” Kim said in a confessional during a November 2022 episode of The Kardashians.

“I was like, ‘Please, Mom, if you make this happen, I’ll marry you,’” Kim continued. “I would have done anything.”

Being the ultimate negotiator, Kris pulled off the impossible and convinced the museum to loan the SKIMS founder the dress, although she didn’t say how she got her way.

“I cannot tell you my secrets,” Kris said, adding, “But if somebody says no, you know what I say: You’re talking to the wrong person.”

Kim initially didn’t fit into the gown, which was a condition of allowing her to wear it to the Met Gala. She famously lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order to slip into the iconic dress.

Some fans fumed over Kim being granted use of such a one-of-a-kind gown. Even fashion designer Bob Mackie, who worked as an assistant to the dress’ late designer, Jean Louis, was upset. “I thought it was a big mistake,” Bob told Entertainment Weekly. “[Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress.”

Kim isn’t the only one to anger fans with her fashion choices. Kylie Jenner took heat from some animal lovers when she wore a black Schiaparelli dress with a lifelike lion’s head sculpture on it during Paris Fashion Week in January 2023. While she got slammed by some fans online, the president for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals came to her defense. Ingrid Newkirk said her look, as well as the same design worn by Irina Shayk on the runway, “celebrate the beauty of wild animals and may be a statement against trophy hunting.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of the most talked-about Kardashian-Jenner outfits.