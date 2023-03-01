Chic! Celebrities Jet to France for 2023 Paris Fashion Week: Photos of Best and Worst Dressed Stars

Jet-setters! Celebrities have flocked to France for Paris Fashion Week, and while some stars have slayed their red carpet looks, others totally missed the mark.

When it came to the YSL show on Tuesday, February 28, the guests didn’t miss. Dixie D’Amelio, for one, showed off her newly blonde haircut while looking cool in a black sheer outfit paired with sunglasses.

“I am having more fun tbh,” the internet star, 21, shared via Instagram after the fashion show, alongside photos of her look. “Thank you @ysl stunning show tonight.”

By now, it’s no surprise that the D’Amelio Show star is taking over high-fashion shows, considering she’s been partnering with some major brands since her rise to fame.

“Everyone I work with and the brands that I wear are people that I love, who have been supportive and kind to me,” she gushed to WWD in June 2022, noting that one of her priorities at the time was “modeling and fashion” alongside music. “I feel like I can find a way to connect everything. I’ve been having so much fun doing that.”

Another musician who has taken to the modeling world is Halsey! The “Clementine” songstress walked in her first-ever runway show for Pressiat on Tuesday, February 28.

“I walked PFW for the first time today with @pressiat_ and it was terrifying and amazing!!!!” the New Jersey native shared on Instagram. “Thank you Vincent for having me, and congratulations to you and team on such a stunning collection and iconic show! Special thanks to @lynalyson_ and blonde slay by @themartyharper and pics by @samdameshek.”

Halsey wore a sheer cheetah print dress while walking in the fashion show and paired the gown with a dramatic makeup look. Talk about a major moment!

These aren’t the only celebs who’ve been spotted out and about in the city of love. Dua Lipa looked back at her “perfect trip to Paris” in an Instagram post after being photographed at the YSL fashion show. Not to mention, some A-listers were seen posing at the Dior show as well.

Scroll through the gallery for a breakdown of the best and worst dressed stars during 2023 Paris Fashion Week.