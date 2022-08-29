You’ll Be Levitating Over Dua Lipa’s Sexiest Braless Photos: Pictures of the Singer Without a Bra

Don’t stop now! Dua Lipa is a fashion risk taker when it comes to everything from red carpet awards shows, concert performances and her everyday street wear. She’s never afraid to go braless when it comes to rocking sexy and stylish outfits.

One of the “Levitating” hitmaker’s favorite looks is a black blazer without anything underneath. Whether it’s glittering with sequins or a black leather jacket, the style is something she loves to wear.

Dua also thrills audiences with her daring costumes for her concert tours and awards show performances. She loves tight bodysuits, braless bandeau tops and other outfits that show off her incredibly toned abs.

“Everyone is allowed to wear whatever the f–k they want, and it’s so important that they do. This is the way we move forward in the world. We have to break the norms,” Dua told Refinery 29 in January 2018.

“If women wearing womenswear is deemed normal, women wearing menswear should be normal, too. But normality is a tricky one. It’s putting things in a box, and it shouldn’t be like that. Because what is normal, anyway?” she continued.

“I’ve never really wanted to put myself in a box and say, ‘This is my style and these are my style staples.’ I love to experiment and play around,” she explained to the publication. “It’s kind of like music: The sound doesn’t just include the face of the artist. And the artist should wear the clothes, not the other way around. Fashion can’t be forced.”

Dua has proven to be a favorite of designers such as Donatella Versace. She dressed the singer in a black vintage bondage dress from the Versace Autumn/Winter 1992 collection for the 2022 Grammys, with it looking as chic and cutting edge today as it did 30 years ago.

The year prior, Dua wore two different Versace gowns for the 2021 Grammys when she picked up the trophy for Best Pop Vocal album. Her pink crystal mesh gown with a large Swarovski crystal butterfly bodice made her one of the evening’s best dressed stars.

“Occasionally, fashion can make you feel invincible. I don’t know if it’s ever saved me, but it’s felt like a shield at times. I think it’s been a tool to finding myself, and expressing myself, in a way that I could never do in words,” Dua added in her interview.

