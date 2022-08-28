Baring It All! Dua Lipa Stuns In Sheer White Dress That Leaves Little to the Imagination: Photos

She shines! Dua Lipa left little to the imagination as she wore a white, see-through dress while attending the wedding of her friend Simon Porte Jacquemus and his new husband, Marco Maestri, on Saturday, August 27 in France.

The “Levitating” singer, 27, wore a floor-length, white sheer dress designed by Simon’s fashion house and beloved label, Jacquemus, that included floral embellishments and thigh-high slit. Dua paired the chic ensemble with white statement earrings, high strappy stilettos and a black Jacquemus handbag, another nod to her designer friend. The Kosovan beauty kept her long brunette locks down and make up simple to complete the gorgeous look.

The U.K. native is currently taking a break in France after wrapping up the North American and European legs of her Future Nostalgia Tour. The songstress is set to resume performances in Latin America and end the tour with dates in New Zealand and Australia.

However, the singer’s North American leg of the tour ended off on a scary note. During a July 2022 performance at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, videos emerged on social media showing what appeared to be fireworks erupting in the venue, sending members of the audience scrambling for their safety.

Following the scary incident, Dua took to her Instagram Stories to address her fans. “Last night, unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto,” she wrote the following morning. “Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are.”

“There is an ongoing investigation into the events being conducted, and everyone involved is working hard to find out how this incident occurred,” she continued. “Bringing this show to life for my fans has been such an amazing experience, and I’m so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way.”

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which operates the venue where the incident occurred, also released a statement that day.

“Last night, at the end of a concert event at Scotiabank Arena, unauthorized and illegal fireworks were set off on the arena floor by a member of the audience,” the message read. “As a result, three attendees received minor aid on-site and were able to go home without a need for further medical attention.”

