Halsey Leaves Little to the Imagination in Sheer Skirt and Bra Top During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

They’re slaying! Halsey headed to Europe for Paris Fashion Week and left little to the imagination while out and about wearing a sheer look on Tuesday, October 4.

The “Without Me” singer paired a black bra top with matching undergarments which were covered with a long sheer skirt. They accessorized the simple outfit with classic black pumps and silver jewelry. The nighttime look came after Halsey attended the Chanel fashion show earlier that same day.

“What an amazing show,” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday. “Thank you Chanel team for such a dreamy experience. My first fashion show ever was Chanel 6 years ago and I’m just as awestruck today!”

For the Chanel show, Halsey opted for a white button-down, which was adorned with the brand’s logo, and oversized jeans. They paired the outfit with a white Chanel bag and black shoes.

When it comes to fashion and beauty, Halsey is no stranger to that side of the industry. She’s become an icon in her own right when it comes to street and performance style, plus, they launched their own beauty brand — About-Face Beauty — in January 2021.

“That’s what I want About-Face to be: loving and appreciating what you look like,” the “Graveyard” singer told Byrdie in February 2021. “I want young people to feel like they’re brave enough to leave the house with, like, lime green eyeshadow and black lipstick on.”

When it comes to their own looks, Halsey doesn’t feel the need to give into what the world wants — she dresses and does her makeup on her terms.

“I have a pretty good idea of what my ‘prettiest’ look is, by social standards, but it doesn’t mean it’s what I want to look like,” they shared at the time. “I definitely don’t think that my most ‘Hollywood’ look is when I have a bald head, but it’s when I feel the most confident.”

From shaving her head to sporting long locks, and even wearing gowns on various red carpets, it’s safe to say, Halsey looks good in whatever they wear. Scroll through the gallery to see photos of the musician’s daring outfit during Paris Fashion Week.