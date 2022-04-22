We Can’t Live Without Halsey’s Bikini Pictures! See the Singer’s Best Moments in a Swimsuit

When Halsey is in a bikini, it’s anything but a nightmare! The singer has posted her fair share of bikini selfies online, but can you blame them?

Whether they’re roaming the sea on a yacht or tanning in her backyard, the “Without Me” singer makes sure to snap a sexy bikini pic first. Even when she was pregnant with her child, Ender Riley Aydin, Halsey still flaunted their bikini body.

“I’ve been thinking lots about my body. It’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly,” she captioned her February 2021 Instagram picture showing off her baby bump in a floral bikini. “I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely.”

The Sing 2 actress showed off their tattoos in an Instagram video while wearing a multi-colored striped string bikini and a green bandana in her hair to give off an artsy vibe. “Making peace with myself, or something,” they captioned their October 2020 video posing on a boat.

Halsey even posed for some bikini pictures with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, where the two wore various matching bikinis that covered little to nothing. The two stars posed in a one-piece multi-colored halter bikini that showed major underboob action.

“Strong and tender, my favorite lady and I,” Halsey captioned the September 2020 photo dump.

The “Eastside” singer and Sydney changed into a cooler look wearing matching yellow two-piece string bikinis that matched the poolside furniture. They paired the bathing suit with black bucket hats and vintage square sunnies.

Beyond the sexy bathing suit photo, Halsey bared it all for her red carpet looks and music videos. During an interview with 102.7 with Karen Carson, the musician opened up about body image in the entertainment industry.

“So, sometimes I’m on stage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and I’m teeny-tiny and I’ve been working out and eating well,” they revealed in their May 2019 interview. “Then there’s times where, you know, I was a little bigger than I’m used to being at the Met Gala red carpet, but I didn’t beat myself up for it,” she added. “I wasn’t going to diet or starve myself.”

Keep reading to see Halsey’s hottest bikini pictures!