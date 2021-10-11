Honesty hour. Halsey shared a powerful post about the realities of motherhood with her fans.

“I am posting this because no matter what I do people are going to talk about my body. It is confusing symptom of being in the public eye, so rather than complain, I am going to give you something real to talk about!” the “Honey” artist, who gave birth to son Ender in July, began via Instagram on Monday, October 11.

“I did SNL two nights ago and a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked. That was a weird feeling. My body has felt like a stranger’s for a long time. I uphold myself to honesty to the point of over sharing sometimes but this feels important,” Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, continued.

“The first picture on this slide is days after my baby was already born. A lot of people don’t know that you still look pregnant for a while after. It is still changing, and I am letting it. I have no interest in working out right now. I’m too tired and too busy playing with my darling son,” they added before revealing some industry secrets.

“With that being said, the body behind all those compliments the other night was wearing a custom-tailored outfit and lighted perfectly after much testing, so I could feel good and do my job,” Halsey wrote. “I do not want to feed the Illusion that you’re meant to feel and look ‘great’ immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently.”

The “Without Me” singer went on to address other parents who may be feeling the same way. “If you’ve been following me because you’re also a parent and you dig what I’m doing, please know I’m in your corner. I will never have my ‘pre-baby body back’ no matter how it changes physically because I have now had a baby!” Halsey expressed.

“That has altered me forever; emotionally, spiritually and physically. That change is permanent. I don’t want to go back! But In the spirit of honesty, I’m really tired and not a superhuman and this is really hard,” the New Jersey native concluded. “Doing my best to serve my art and my family whilst keeping it all so very real. Love.”

Halsey shares son Ender, who turns 3 months old on October 14, with boyfriend Alev Aydin. The couple began dating in October 2020 before revealing a surprise pregnancy in January 2021.