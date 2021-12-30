Do we hear wedding bells? Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin “definitely” see themselves getting married “at some point” since welcoming baby No. 1, Ender, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

Luckily, the insider notes that the “Without Me” singer (real name Ashley Frangipane) will not keep followers guessing if they and Alev, 38, decide to take that big step.

“Whenever Halsey feels ready to make an announcement, they will for sure let their fans know,” says the insider. “She’s big on announcing things on social media.”

London Entertainment/Shutterstock

The prospect of marriage has been on the table since the “You Should Be Sad” singer became pregnant with their first child. A separate source told Us Weekly in February that Halsey previously saw marriage as “just a title,” but she and the director had “spoken about” tying the knot.

“She wasn’t necessarily hoping to get married before getting pregnant. Marriage is not the sole focus whatsoever,” the source explained. “At the end of the day, what matters most is that the baby is healthy and that she has a loving relationship with the father of her baby, and right now, she for sure loves and adores Alev. They are very much in love.”

No matter what Halsey and Alev decide down the line, they seem absolutely delighted to be taking on this next chapter as parents to Ender. The “Eastside” singer gushed over the producer during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in August before Ender’s birth.

“I love my partner. Our relationship is so full of love and passion and communication,” Halsey said about Alev at the time. “I remember having that moment when I was probably five or six weeks pregnant and being like, so what happens now? Do I have to be boring? So many of the things that I self identify with are not compatible with motherhood.”

They added about the major life change of welcoming a child into the world, “Well, that’s when you realize too, that’s when you take a step and you go, ‘Oh, I’m holding onto my trauma because it’s part of how I define myself and I’m never really going to grow unless I really let go of that trauma.’”

That being said, Halsey noted they were feeling “super in the moment” before giving birth to her first child. However, she admitted she was still a bit “scared’ about “labor, about being a good mom, about protecting my child and doing the right things and balancing everything.”

At the same time, the New Jersey native was “full of gratitude” about becoming a mother. “I can’t think of anything that could possibly make this moment in my life better,” they continued. “And it’s a subject that has long caused me a tremendous amount of pain, and now I get to feel this way instead.”