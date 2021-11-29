Parents’ night out! Halsey and her boyfriend, Alev Aydin, looked so in love — and stylish — while attending the Lakers game in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 29.

The “Without Me” singer, 27, and the screenwriter, 37, who share son Ender, snuggled up courtside eating snacks, drinking cocktails and packing on the PDA. For their outfits, Halsey (real name: Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) rocked a black graphic tank top, black pants and cheetah print heels. The New Jersey native also accessorized with lots of jewelry.

For Alev’s part, the We Will Be Monsters writer kept it casual in a Lakers jersey paired with a leather jacket and Nike sneakers.

Halsey and Alev welcomed Ender in July and have been enjoying parenthood ever since. That said, the “You Should Be Sad” artist did receive some backlash after announcing their surprise pregnancy in January. “I’m 26, and I tried very hard for this pregnancy, and it was like, I’m financially independent, I’m pretty far along in my career, it feels like the right time for me to do it,” Halsey explained during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “And I got treated like a teen mom a lot of the times.”

Ultimately, Halsey learned to ignore the criticism. “But then, there’s also, ‘She worked too hard, she never had a family. She’s going to die alone. She was too obsessed with work, she never found someone. It’s a shame she’s not going to have any kids, her career’s not going to hold her at night,'” they added. “OK. So, nothing. So, f–k ’em and I just was like, I’m going to do what I want to do. You know what I mean? I was like, this is important to me.”

Prior to getting pregnant, Halsey opened up on several occasions about suffering multiple miscarriages, as well as struggling with endometriosis. “It’s the most inadequate I’ve ever felt,” Halsey told The Guardian in February 2020. “Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing.”

Thankfully, through treatment, Halsey was able to get pregnant, something she calls a “miracle.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Halsey and Alev Aydin at the Lakers game.