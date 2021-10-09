Halsey's Most Fashionable Braless Moments Over the Years: See Photos!

We see you, Halsey! The “Honey” singer’s style has transformed so much since they stepped into the spotlight in 2014. However, the New Jersey native, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, has always loved going braless on the red carpet.

Ultimately, no matter what Halsey wears, her goal is to remain true to herself, especially for the sake of inspiring their fans. “I was doing Good Morning America and I’m in a blonde wig and white patent-leather outfit, twirling around while I’m going through a heinous breakup. I look down and there are these two girls, one with pink hair, one with blue hair, septum piercings, cool as f–k, still loving me, probably knowing what a weird time I’m going through,” the “Without Me” artist recalled to Cosmopolitan magazine during a 2019 interview, referring to her split from on-again, off-again boyfriend G-Eazy.

“I looked at them, looked at myself in my sparkly Britney Spears outfit, and went, ‘Oh, no, they deserve way better than this,'” they added. “If those girls can be that brave in who they are, then I owe them better than this homogenized bulls–t. But hey, if the worst thing that’s happened to me so far is I wore dumb clothes and dated a s—tty dude, I think I’m doing all right.”

Since then, Halsey’s life has changed significantly. The mother of one, who shares baby Ender with boyfriend Alev Aydin, released her fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, in August 2021 and opened up about how the record reflected their thoughts on gender identity.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s like this is a girl power album,’ and I’m like, ‘No, it’s not. Also, not for nothing, but the lead single is ‘I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God’ — it’s not a girl power album. From the jump, I’m like, ‘I’m not a woman.’ I’m not saying any of that,” Halsey explained to Apple 1’s Zane Lowe that month.

“There’s no girl power in this album. … Being pregnant, writing this album, people are expecting girlishness, you know what I mean? And any time where I ever talk about womanhood, motherhood, femininity, I’m usually talking about it with a taste in my mouth,” they continued. “Like, go be a big girl, a girl is a gun, all I can taste is the blood in my mouth.”

In March, Halsey updated her Instagram bio to include both she and they pronouns, later sharing with fans: “The inclusion of ‘they’ in addition to ‘she’ feels most authentic to me. If you know me at all, you know what it means to me to express this outwardly. Thanks for being the best.”

