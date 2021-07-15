The Kardashian-Jenner Women Love to Go Braless! See Photos of Kim, Kylie, Kendall and More

No bra, no problem, right? That’s how the Kardashian-Jenner women feel, at least!

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and the other A-listers sisters have no problem freeing the nipple at high-end events or stepping out on the streets of Los Angeles. That said, they’ve developed some tricks of the trade over the years to provide their chests with support minus pesky padding and underwire.

In fact, being the savvy businesswoman she is, Kim managed to monetize her go-to cleavage hack. “I would use gaffer’s tape and shipping tape, and it would burn me and rip me and everything — you name it. It was the worst,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality explained via Instagram in November 2019.

With that, Kim decided her shapewear company, Skims, would start manufacturing body tape. “So you just cut it and then you take the back label off,” she instructed in the clip. “The key to the tape is you do not want it to be too stretchy.”

Kim first revealed her cleavage hack back in 2016. “You tape them up so they’re super lifted,” the KKW Beauty founder shared on her now-defunct app. “It takes a little work, but trust me, it’s all worth it, LOL.”

At the time, Kim was, in fact, recommending people buy their tape from Home Depot. “I’ve used everything from duct tape to packing tape to masking tape — and I think that the best I found is gaffer’s tape. It sticks the best!” she advised, before adding a word of caution. “Make sure you don’t have any lotions or oils on when you’re lifting your boobs up with the tape. Just brace yourself for when it’s time to take it off, LOL.” Ouch!

Unfortunately, the Skims body tape no longer appears on their official website. However, it’s safe to say Kim will never revert to using gaffer’s tape.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the Kardashian-Jenner women going braless.