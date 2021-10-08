Hot mom alert! Halsey went braless in a plunging black gown three months after giving birth to baby Ender ahead of their appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The “Eastside” singer stepped out in New York City on Thursday, October 7, wearing a gorgeous, curve-hugging dress, in photos obtained by The Sun. The neckline was cut down to their belly button, putting her assets on full display. The “You Should Be Sad” artist is expected to perform on the comedy sketch show on October 9 with celebrity host Kim Kardashian.

BeautifulSignatureIG/Shutterstock

The “Graveyard” artist was definitely feeling their ensemble. “Everybody knows something I don’t wanna know,” Halsey wrote via Instagram while modeling the dress, adding that her “attitude” was inspired by the Big Apple.

Halsey looks absolutely stunning since becoming a new mom. The songstress and boyfriend Alev Aydin welcomed their first child together on July 14.

Their “rainbow baby” arrived after Halsey has been very vocal, particularly in their music, about her longtime struggle with reproductive health and experiencing multiple miscarriages.

“For a long time, I didn’t think that that was something … that having a family was something that I was going to be able to do in an effortless manner,” the “Him & I” artist explained during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in January 2020. “[Having a family is] very important to me.”

One example is their song “More” from their Manic album. “Wooden floors and little feet / A flower bud in concrete/ Feelin’ so incomplete/ Wonder will we ever meet?/ And would you know it right away/ How hard I try to see your face?/ A little screen, a photograph, mine to take,” Halsey sings.

Needless to say, the New Jersey native fully embraced pregnancy and opened up about her journey to fans via Instagram in February. “I’ve been thinking lots about my body. it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly,” Hasley began.

“I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood,’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely,” the “11 Minutes” artist continued. “My sensitivity to my body has made me hyperaware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more and read lots of books. I miss my family. And you guys, too!”