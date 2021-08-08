So cute! New parent Halsey showed off newborn baby Ender‘s adorable nursery via Instagram on Saturday, August 7. The pop singer welcomed their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July.

“Well … this is what it [looks] like,” the 26-year-captioned a set of various snapshots, which included two images of the child’s bedroom. One photo showed off an adorable set of wall art, including a rainbow “Ender” sign, a rainbow neon light, various child drawings, other artworks and a Ponyo film poster. In the second shot, the New Jersey native flaunted a cute couch and mushroom ottoman set.

She revealed her pregnancy in January — and since then, the “Drive” singer has been very open about the process. She has shared several sweet photos of her baby bump over the last few months and even opened up about her prenatal health in an eye-opening interview.

“When this pregnancy started, I was like, ‘You’re going to do yoga and eat flaxseed. You’re going to use essential oils and hypnobirth and meditate and f—king journal every single day,’” they told Allure magazine for their August issue. “I have done none of those things. Zero. None. I eat cookies and had a bagel every single day for the first five months of my pregnancy.”

Additionally, the Badlands artist revealed they were unable to take prenatal vitamins, which are typically staples in a pregnant person’s routine. “I took them the first two months, and then, the vomiting got really bad, and I had to make a choice between taking my prenatals and throwing up or maintaining the nutrients I did manage to eat that day,” she told the outlet.

“I was on so many medications — Diclegis and Zofran and all these anti-nausea, anti-vomiting medications,” they added. “I went to my doctor, crying my eyes out, and I was like, ‘I haven’t taken my prenatals in six weeks. Is my baby OK?’ I was so angry with myself. You have one f—king job! One job! Take your prenatals! Your body’s doing everything else, you can’t even do that. I felt like such a failure.”

