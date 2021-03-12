A glowing mama-to-be! Halsey stunned fans everywhere by revealing her pregnancy with baby No. 1. “Surprise!” the “You Should Be Sad” singer captioned the announcement on Instagram on January 27, adding a milk bottle, rainbow and angel emoji. The beauty has shared a few rare glimpses at her baby bump since then, and the photos are so beautiful.

“I’ve been thinking lots about my body. it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly,” she wrote beside a series of photos on February 2021, including one of her bump in a bikini. “I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper-aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too!”

Prior to the joyous news of her pregnancy, Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, didn’t appear to be dating anyone. However, Life & Style confirmed the father of her child is longtime-friend-turned-boyfriend Alev Aydin. “So full, I love you, sweetness,” the writer and producer commented on her post. “I love you!!!” Halsey replied. “And I love this mini human already.”

While it’s unclear when the New Jersey native’s relationship with Alev became romantic, the pair was spotted together running errands in Los Angeles in October 2020. Prior to that, Halsey and the Turkey native were photographed at a Lakers game at the Staples Center in January 2019.

In January 2020, Halsey released a song called “More” off her now-hit album Manic. The lyrics detail her longtime struggle with reproductive health, as well as experiencing three miscarriages in the past. “Wooden floors and little feet / A flower bud in concrete/ Feelin’ so incomplete/ Wonder will we ever meet?/ And would you know it right away/ How hard I try to see your face?/ A little screen, a photograph, mine to take,” Halsey sings in the fourth verse.

Thankfully, after making certain adjustments to her lifestyle and seeking medical help, an OB-GYN told her she would be able to have a healthy pregnancy. “I’ve been really open about struggling with reproductive health,” Halsey previously told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

“For a long time, I didn’t think that that was something — that having a family was something that I was going to be able to do in an effortless manner,” she added. “[Having a family is] very important to me.”

Halsey is going to make such a great mom — and we look forward to watching her belly grow!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Halsey’s sweet baby bump!