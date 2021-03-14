Being their true self. Halsey surprised fans when they quietly added their pronouns — she/they — to their Instagram bio on Saturday, March 13. Keep scrolling to find out the meaning behind their social media update.

Halsey Subtly Opened Up About Gender Identity

The New Jersey native, 26, added pronouns to their Instagram without an announcement on Saturday, but she did not add them to their Twitter bio, which simply reads, “xo.” These pronouns mean Halsey prefers the use of she and they when referencing them.

Fans immediately flocked to Twitter to gush over the “Without Me” singer’s choice. “Let Halsey be who they wanna be!” one user tweeted while another added, “No like actually this means so f—king much to me because I’ve been struggling [with] my gender identity so much lately.” A third fan gushed, “I could cry I’m so happy.”

Later that day, they acknowledged the support from their fans. “Thank you,” they wrote via their Instagram Stories on a plain black background. They also included a red heart emoji.

Halsey Has Opened Up About Sexuality Before

The Badlands artist came out as bisexual in 2015 — and she hasn’t been shy about highlighting the struggles that bisexuals face when it comes to the stigma surrounding their identities. “So if I’m dating a guy, I’m straight, and if I date a woman, I’m a lesbian,” she tweeted in 2017. “The only way to be a #True bisexual is to date 2 people at once.” The following year, the Grammy nominee spoke more about embracing their sexuality while accepting the Outstanding Music Artist honor at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards. “I’m a young, bisexual woman, and I’ve spent a large part of my life trying to validate myself — to my friends, to my family, to myself — trying to prove that who I love and how I feel is not a phase,” she explained in a video message to fans after being unable to attend the awards show. “It’s not part of some confusion that’s going to change or could be manipulated. So I tried really hard to find the courage this year to write female pronouns into my music.”

Halsey Is a Mom-To-Be

The About Face founder — who has been open about their struggle with endometriosis — surprised the world when she revealed she was expecting their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin in January 2021, by posting a precious maternity photo with their baby bump on full display.

At 23 years old, the soloist made the decision to freeze their eggs. “Doing ovarian reserve is important for me, because I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option,” Halsey explained during an appearance on The Doctors. “And I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility [and] about protecting myself.”

Courtesy of Halsey/Instagram

“Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel like less of a woman,” she added. “You don’t feel sexy, you don’t feel proud, and you don’t feel like there’s much hope, so taking these measures to make sure that I get to have a hopefully bright future and achieve the things that I want to achieve by doing the ovarian reserve is really important.”