Halsey Says Her Pregnancy Was ‘100 Percent Planned’ After Receiving ‘Judgment’
Speaking her truth. Halsey, who is expecting baby No. 1 with boyfriend Alev Aydin, addressed speculation around her pregnancy in an important message with her fans. “Why is it OK to speculate and pass judgment about fertility and conception?” the “929” singer wrote in a Monday, March 1, Instagram Story.
“My pregnancy was 100 percent planned, and I tried very hard for my bb,” Halsey, 26, added. “But I would be happy even if it were another way.”
While Halsey and Alev, 37, have kept their relationship on the down-low, they are clearly head over heels in love. The pair has “spoken about marriage,” a source previously told Us Weekly. However, “focusing on the pregnancy” is their main priority.
The “Without Me” artist announced her pregnancy in January. “Surprise!” Halsey captioned a series of maternity photos. The New Jersey native also included a rainbow emoji to represent her rainbow baby after previous miscarriages.
“Thanks for the love. I’ve been bursting at the seams for the past 48 hours. It’s wonderful to celebrate something with you all after years of sharing all the sad stuff,” Halsey later tweeted on January 29. “And just so we’re aware, if it wasn’t for COVID, I woulda done the tour pregnant.”