Pregnant pop star Halsey wasn’t always into the idea of marriage — but she and her boyfriend, Alev Aydin, are considering the prospect now that they are expecting their first child together.

The 26-year-old previously saw marriage as “just a title,” but she and the director-producer have “spoken about marriage” as a possibility in the future, an insider told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 25. That said, the happy couple is “focusing on [Halsey’s] pregnancy” as their main priority.

“She wasn’t necessarily hoping to get married before getting pregnant. Marriage is not the sole focus whatsoever,” the source noted. “At the end of the day, what matters most is that the baby is healthy and that she has a loving relationship with the father of her baby, and right now, she for sure loves and adores Alev. They are very much in love.”

The “Drive” singer is “over the moon” to be expecting a baby with the Turkey native, 37. “She loves Alev and thinks he is a beautiful person,” the insider told the outlet.

Halsey (real name: Ashley Frangipane) revealed her pregnancy on January 27, with a stunning photo of her cradling her baby bump from a maternity shoot. “Surprise!” the New Jersey native captioned the joyous image.

The father of her upcoming arrival seemed just as thrilled to welcome their bundle of joy. “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness,” the screenwriter gushed over his girlfriend in the comments of her pregnancy announcement photo. He also included two heart emojis. “I love you!!!” the “Without Me” artist commented back. “And I love this mini-human already!”

Instagram

Halsey was previously diagnosed with endometriosis and feared she would never be able to conceive. However, she revealed in 2017 that she was able to undergo multiple surgeries that have allowed her to pursue a family. After building a healthy lifestyle and undergoing treatments, the vocalist’s doctor told her she would be able to give birth without complications.

“For a long time, I didn’t think that that was something — that having a family was something that I was going to be able to do in an effortless manner,” she told Zane Lowe during a January 2020 interview. “[Having a family is] very important to me.”