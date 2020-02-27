All natural! Halsey slammed plastic surgery accusations and revealed her autoimmune disease prevents her from getting any fillers in her face. The singer shared a slew of makeup-free videos of herself after performing at a concert. “All I know how to do when I get in bed after a show is take videos of myself being sad listening to [The Japanese House],” the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram. However, some fans could only focus on her facial features.

“All these young women getting plastic surgery. What a shame,” a comment read. The “Eastside” artist rejected the claim but gave more insight into her full pout.

Instagram

“I can’t get injectables [because] I have an autoimmune disease and my body would reject ’em,” Halsey responded. “I get my lip liner tattooed on!!!! Hurts like a BITCH!!!!!!!”

The “Without Me” singer has opened up about her struggles with endometriosis, which is considered a chronic condition, according to Healthline, but it can impact a person’s immune system. She didn’t specifically mention her battle with endo in her Instagram comment, but she has been very outspoken about it in the past.

Autoimmune issues are incredibly hard to diagnose which makes them hard to treat. They can disguise themselves as other illnesses and symptoms from one illness can play off symptoms of another. Most people spend years looking for the right diagnosis before they can treat it! https://t.co/9zX0CFzLlI — h (@halsey) August 28, 2018

Halsey has suffered for years with uncomfortable symptoms and unanswered medical questions. “Autoimmune issues are incredibly hard to diagnose which makes them hard to treat,” she tweeted in August 2018 after someone asked why a doctor “couldn’t prescribe a remedy.” “They can disguise themselves as other illnesses and symptoms from one illness can play off symptoms of another. Most people spend years looking for the right diagnosis before they can treat it!”

Finding out she had endometriosis was a “bittersweet” moment for the artist because it meant she wasn’t “crazy” for the pain she was experiencing. ” I wasn’t being a ‘baby!’ I had every right to be feeling like the world was caving in,” she added in a written post on Twitter in January 2016. “But, it was terrifying to find out … I have managed to live a wild, incredible and unpredictable life with end, and I’m here for you.”

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

This sadly is not the first time Halsey has had to clap back against plastic surgery accusations. Fans came for her in October 2019 after she posted a video of herself with enlarged her lips and a slightly thinner nose. “I can’t believe I’m saying this … but it’s an Instagram filter … didn’t f—k up my face … if [you] couldn’t tell by all the money signs …” she wrote in the comments of the playful video.

Keep being the realest, girl!