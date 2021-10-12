From ‘Badlands’ to Today! See How Much Halsey Has Changed Over the Years

When it comes to powerhouse players in the music industry, Halsey 100 percent tops the list … literally. You can’t turn on the radio without hearing one of the singer’s hit singles. That said, the New Jersey native, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, didn’t garner this much success overnight. In fact, for most people, Halsey only recently became part of their playlists.

Of course, there are many diehard fans who have been following Halsey since the release of their debut EP, Room 93, in 2014. *Raises hand.* However, it was Halsey’s first studio album, Badlands, that truly put her on the map. With classics like “New Americana,” “Colors” and “Young God,” Halsey introduced listeners to the creative, badass and fiercely talented artist we now know and love.

For those of you who haven’t been there from the beginning, though, you may not realize just how much Halsey has changed over the years. The artist — whose stage name was inspired by a street they lived on in Brooklyn as a teen — has changed her personal and red carpet style throughout their different eras and, overall, has become a trailblazer in alt-pop fashion.



However, the “Be Kind” artist private life has changed even more than their hair or style. In January 2021, Halsey shocked fans when they revealed her pregnancy with baby No. 1 with boyfriend Alev Aydin. They welcomed their son, Ender, in July 2021.

The pop star has been vocal about their endometriosis in the past, which makes conceiving significantly harder, if not impossible. Halsey revealed in January 2020 that they had undergone surgery to treat the disease — which has allowed her to conceive naturally.

As for what’s next in life, the “929” singer and Alev have “spoken about marriage” in the wake of becoming parents but are committed to raising their sweet child.

“[Halsey] wasn’t necessarily hoping to get married before getting pregnant. Marriage is not the sole focus whatsoever,” an insider told Us Weekly in February 2021. “At the end of the day, what matters most is that the baby is healthy and that [Halsey] has a loving relationship with the father of her baby, and right now, [Halsey] for sure loves and adores Alev. They are very much in love.”

Halsey opened up about fan speculation that their pregnancy wasn’t planned in March 2021. “Why is it OK to speculate and pass judgment about fertility and conception?” the “Walls Could Talk” singer wrote via their Instagram Stories. “My pregnancy was 100 percent planned, and I tried very hard for my [baby]. But I would be happy even if it were another way.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see her complete transformation, as well as learn about some more of their career highlights!