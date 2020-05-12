Courtesy of Halsey/Instagram

Considering Halsey is one of the coolest artists in Hollywood, we’re not surprised to see that her house follows suit. “Cozy home vibes,” the “929” singer, 25, captioned several photos of her California pad on May 10.

In the first snapshot, Halsey posed in a white and red polka dot bikini while drinking a Snapple. Although fans were likely distracted by her killer figure, the background featured the songwriter’s dreamy decor — including lots of artwork, plants and a shag tapestry.

Clearly, Halsey’s tastes are as colorful and complex as she is. Shortly after sharing, the New Jersey native took to Twitter to answer some fan questions about the pieces in her humble abode. “Hals, I gotta know, please explain the cereal art,” one user inquired.

Courtesy of Halsey/Instagram

“A small child very close to me made it for me, so I framed it! My favorite piece of art I own. Reminds me why I do what I do,” Halsey replied. “What’s the story behind the yellow cap?” a second person asked.

“Motorcycle helmet. Unused prop from HFK era videos,” the Billboard Music Award winner explained, referring to her sophomore record, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. This isn’t the first time Halsey has opened up about her taste in interior design. In January 2019, she tweeted about starting a popular decorating trend.

Courtesy of Halsey/Instagram

“I have a room in my house that’s wallpapered floor to ceiling with vintage Playboy covers,” Halsey detailed at the time. “Now, I can always tell when an L.A. E-girl has been to one of my house parties cause they got one, too. Slowly making naked women a socially acceptable choice of wallpaper one place at a time.” As it happens, popular YouTuber and influencer Tana Mongeau has one in her home.

After a fan pointed out the connection, Halsey wrote, “I actually didn’t know she had one until everyone just told me just now, but that’s awesome! I applaud anyone who pulls it off, finding all the covers is tedious work.”

Tana, 21, gushed, “So much work. Directly inspired by yours. Your interior design [is] on 10.” We totally agree!

