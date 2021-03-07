Halsey’s Pregnancy Cravings: See What the Pop Star Ate While Expecting Baby No. 1

Eating for two! Halsey has been giving fans a glimpse into her pregnancy cravings since announcing she’s expecting baby No. 1 with her boyfriend, Alev Aydin, in January.

Most recently, the Badlands artist shared a photo of two seriously delectable slices of pizza to her Instagram Stories on March 6. Weeks prior, the mother-to-be posted a snapshot of one half of a salt bagel with cream cheese and what appeared to be a slice of tomato on February 12. She also shared an image of a chicken finger meal from popular fast food joint Raising Cane’s, complete with the brand’s signature Texas toast, fries and sauce.

The “Without Me” singer surprised fans when she revealed her pregnancy, as she has been vocal about her struggles with endometriosis. According to the Mayo Clinic, the disorder causes tissue that normally lines the uterus to grow outside the uterus, which results in severe fertility issues.

Halsey — who revealed in a since-deleted tweet from 2019 that she has suffered three miscarriages in her life — “braved multiple terrifying surgeries” for her endometriosis in 2017, which have allowed her to conceive naturally, along with changes to her lifestyle and other treatments.

In March 2021, the New Jersey native slammed speculation that her pregnancy wasn’t planned. “Why is it OK to speculate and pass judgment about fertility and conception?” Halsey wrote via her Instagram Stories at the time. “My pregnancy was 100 percent planned, and I tried very hard for my [baby]. But I would be happy even if it were another way.”

The songwriter seems to be thrilled to be welcoming a baby with Alev — and the pair have even discussed marriage. However, they plan to “focus on her pregnancy” for the time being, according to Us Weekly.

“She wasn’t necessarily hoping to get married before getting pregnant. Marriage is not the sole focus whatsoever,” an insider told the outlet in February 2021. “At the end of the day, what matters most is that the baby is healthy and that she has a loving relationship with the father of her baby, and right now, she for sure loves and adores Alev. They are very much in love.”

