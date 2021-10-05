Courtesy of Halsey/Instagram

We see you, Halsey! The “Honey” artist took to Instagram to show off their post-baby body.

“This slate grey @aboutfacebeauty eye paint is something that is just so personal to me,” Halsey, 27, captioned a selfie on Tuesday, October 5, referring to her popular makeup brand. In the photo, the New Jersey native, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, wore a tight white tank top with a black bra and leather pants.

To tie the whole look together, Halsey channeled their inner-2000s pop star and rocked an exposed black G-string. So, where was the mother of the one, who shares newborn Ender with boyfriend Alev Aydin, headed looking so fantastic? To see Harry Styles perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City!

The former One Direction singer, 27, even gave Halsey a sweet shout-out while she danced in the crowd. In a clip obtained by a fan account on Twitter, Harry changed the lyrics in his single “Kiwi” from “I’m having your baby” to “you just had a baby” while pointing at Halsey. How sweet!

Over the years, the “Without Me” singer hasn’t been shy about their love of Harry. In fact, during a November 2020 interview with Vogue, she called the U.K. native one of her “dream collaborators.”

“I want to work with Harry Styles, I loved his last record,” they gushed, referring to his 2019 album, Fine Line. “I’m so proud of him as a fan and as a peer. He’s a real one. I think we could make something really cool together.”

Since then, Halsey released a new body of work titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s like this is a girl power album,’ and I’m like, ‘No, it’s not,'” the Grammy Award nominee told Apple 1’s Zane Lowe in August.

“Also, not for nothing, but the lead single is ‘I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God’ — it’s not a girl power album. From the jump, I’m like, ‘I’m not a woman.’ I’m not saying any of that. There’s no girl power in this album. … Being pregnant, writing this album, people are expecting girlishness, you know what I mean? And any time where I ever talk about womanhood, motherhood, femininity, I’m usually talking about it with a taste in my mouth,” Halsey added. “Like, go be a big girl, a girl is a gun, all I can taste is the blood in my mouth.”

In March, Halsey updated her Instagram bio to include both she and they pronouns, later sharing with fans: “The inclusion of ‘they’ in addition to ‘she’ feels most authentic to me. If you know me at all, you know what it means to me to express this outwardly. Thanks for being the best.”