Your Favorite Celebrities Love the Visible G-String Trend! See Photos of Their Best Exposed Thong Moments

Leaving nearly nothing to the imagination is a favored fashion tactic among many of your favorite celebrities. One of the best ways to capitalize on the concept is to play with the visible g-string trend, of which A-listers like Kylie Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Dua Lipa are big fans.

The hot look originated in the ’90s due to the popularity of low-rise jeans, but lately the concept has had a style resurrection. However, many celebs are modifying the look for a modern age: by pairing the purposefully visible underwear with sleek backless dresses.

One such person was model Hailey Baldwin, who wore a pale pink Alexander Wang turtleneck dress to the 2019 Met Gala that, at first, seemed tame. However, the back of the gown was completely open — and revealed a matching visible thong. At the time, the look made headlines and is remembered for that subtle detail.

Kim Kardashian is also a fan of the style. In October 2020, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off in one of Matthew Williams‘ designs for his first collection with luxury fashion house Givenchy.

“WOW @matthewmwilliams ✨ Congratulations on your first @givenchyofficial collection! It is such a beautiful collection,” she captioned the Instagram snapshot at the time. “I can’t wait to wear all of the looks you’ve sent!!!” In the photo, the reality star wore a tight black dress with a low-cut open back and a visible red g-string.

Kim’s younger sister Kylie has also been known to play into the trend. In June 2019, the makeup mogul shared a photo of herself lounging on a couch in a bright green lingerie set by Agent Provocateur and jeans. The Kylie Skin founder’s thong was visible outside of her pants in the shot.

However, the most recent celebrity to jump onto the peek-a-boo thong craze is none other than Beyoncé. In the spread of her December 2020 British Vogue cover story, she wore a stunning Christopher John Rogers draped backless gown — which put her embellished crystal g-string on full display.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of your favorite celebs rocking the visible g-string trend!