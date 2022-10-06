We see you! The hottest fashion trend for celebrities in 2022 has become totally sheer looks. From the red carpet to attending fashion shows, stars are loving showing off their bodies while still having a layer of fabric to keep their body from being bare.

Megan Fox helped start the hot trend in September 2021 with one of the most iconic MTV Video Music Awards looks ever. She wore a sheer, figure-hugging Mugler dress with thong underwear to give the illusion that she was nude, which was her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly‘s sartorial directive.

“He was like, ‘You’re gonna be naked tonight,'” Megan told Entertainment Tonight at event’s red carpet arrivals, adding, “I was like, ‘Whatever you say, daddy!'”

When the 2022 awards season rolled around, sheer was everywhere. Halsey rocked a see-though black lace Dolce & Gabbana dress with nothing underneath but strapless bra cups and tiny underwear with side strings to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. The singer showed off their amazing figure in the gown, posing up a storm and looking so fierce.

At the same event, TikTok star Addison Rae also wowed in a sheer look, going for a see-through bustier with a long black skirt. But those outfits now look downright tame after some of the racier ensembles stars wore as the year went on.

By the time July rolled around, actress Florence Pugh wore a completely sheer hot pink gown to a Valentino fashion show. And it caused such a commotion that the Don’t Worry Darling star took to Instagram to discuss the controversial, breast-baring look.

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing,” she wrote, adding, “Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14.”