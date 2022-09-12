Fifth Harmony alum Lauren Jauregui made sure all eyes were on her by wearing a sheer braless dress that left little to the imagination as she walked the red carpet of the Bloomingdale’s 150 x Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS party on Friday, September 9. Her see-through white sheath featured nothing underneath except tiny white panties.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lauren’s sleeveless and braless gown featured a racer neckline with slight ruffles going down beneath her arms. That was pretty much the only design factor on the dress, which included a small, ruffled hemline. The rest was nothing but a sheer column that hugged the singer’s curves and openly bared her breasts.

“Heidi Klum told me my tits were nice so none of you bitches can tell me s–t [face with tears of joy emoji] thank you @harpersbazaarus for having me [sparkles emoji],” Lauren captioned a series of photos of her in the daring gown via Instagram on Monday, September 12.

The Miami native, 26, definitely made her mark on the red carpet at the event, which was attended by stunning A-listers such as Emily Ratajkowski and Heidi Klum. Lauren managed to out-wow both ladies known for their extremely daring and bold looks. Emily donned a John Galliano newspaper print minidress, while Heidi wore a black Rick Owens chest-cutout gown similar to the one Kim Kardashian wore to pal Paris Hilton‘s wedding.

Lauren has revealed some of her diet and exercise secrets over the years that help keep her in shape, including going vegan in 2018. She responded to a fan’s question on Twitter which asked, “Sis what are your workout routines?! You looking so good lately,” and Lauren wrote back, “I’ve actually just been eating cleaner. Trying my best to be vegan/plant based (even though I do fail sometimes. I’m Cuban it’s hard af to not eat meat).”

Before the ladies of Fifth Harmony, which includes Camila Cabello, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei and Dinah Jane, went on an extended break “pursue solo endeavors” in March 2018, the women used to work out together. Lauren revealed in an interview with BET that she was focused on HIIT training, circuit routines, working on her core and lower body, with a little bit of boxing mixed in for good measure.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Lauren is all about self-love and self-worth and started her own podcast, “Attunement,” in 2022. “Attunement means bringing into harmony. This is a podcast that I felt compelled to start after the collective trauma of 2020 and 2021. As an artist, part of my purpose is to use my voice to bring harmony and healing to the world,” explained the bio on her podcast’s homepage.

“The goal for this podcast is to deliver that message of healing; helping people on their personal growth journeys as they learn to live with intention and deeper connectivity with themselves and the world around them,” the message continued. “Through conversations with leaders and healers across a variety of industries and perspectives, I hope to elevate our individual and collective well-bring.”