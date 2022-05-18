Normani Shows Off Her ~Wild Side~ In These Braless Photos: See the Singer’s Hottest Looks

Normani has made a name for herself since competing in X Factor in 2012 when she was a member of Fifth Harmony, one of the biggest groups to be created and come out of the show. However, her talents were too large to be overshadowed in a girl group. When she launched her solo career in 2018, the “Dancing With a Stranger” artist attended red carpet events in daring braless outfits that were as hot as her tunes.

After working together for six years together and releasing hits like “Work From Home,” the band announced they were separating as a group. Although it was bittersweet, Normani came in strong at the start of her solo career and has been hot on the market ever since.

Her first solo single, “Motivation,” was an instant jam with a jaw-dropping music video and even more iconic live performance at the 2019 MTV VMA’s.

“Dance was my first passion before I started singing or doing anything else,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Sean Bankhead in 2019.

“I gravitated to dancing because I’m a more reserved, shy person, so I felt like that was kind of my way of being able to fully express myself.”

Her choreography and dancing abilities even sparked the attention of Rihanna, who brought the “Waves” singer into the fashion world.

Normani became Savage X Fenty’s first brand ambassador in 2018, which is now a multi-billion-dollar company. The artist became an even bigger part of Rihanna’s lingerie line when she walked for the brand’s Amazon Prime virtual fashion show while performing another great dance number.

“It was so magical,” she told 104.3 MYfm in September 2019. “It was funny because after I did my performance she was like, ‘I don’t know if I love you or hate you,’” she laughed.

The “Love Lies” star killed her first Met Gala look in 2021 when she arrived in a Valentino ball gown that had puffed sleeves that reached her ear and a plunging neckline to gasp over.

“Black girl excellence,” she told KeKe Palmer at the top of the Met steps when discussing the vision behind her ensemble. “Yellow is our color, as you know,” she continued. “I feel regal, I feel like a queen. I’m just really really blessed and grateful.”

Keep scrolling to see the singer’s best braless moments!