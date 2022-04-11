Serving Looks! Doja Cat Has Been Killing It on the Red Carpet: See Her Best Fashion Moments

Woman, woman, woman! Doja Cat has not only embedded her music in everyone’s head, but her style has been turning heads, too. The Grammy award winner shows up and shows out on red carpets, with her streetstyle and during her performances.

The musician — who has recently claimed to retire from music — has only been on the scene for about three years, and her fashion has vastly surpassed many of her peers. Her 2021 album, Planet Her, is a reflection of Doja’s style and quirky personality.

Doja’s stylist, Brett Alan Nelson, discussed the singer’s fashion vision during an interview with InStyle in July 2021. “You’re never going to be able to really create futurism unless you are able to do a hodgepodge mix of things. Because, if you really think about [it], even today, people dress from all different eras,” he said while describing Doja’s futuristic style.

“That’s really what our future is. People are always going to be inspired by the past.”

The “Kiss Me More” rapper was one of the best dressed artists at the 2022 Grammys. She arrived on the red carpet wearing a shimmery, sheer turquoise Versace gown with a corset bodysuit underneath.

Doja is known to switch up her look by wearing various kinds of wigs, and the wig she chose to go with the dress executed her vision beautifully. She wore a platinum blonde wig with baby bangs and an early 2000s ‘do.

The rapper did not come to play when she attended the 2021 Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda dinner. Doja looked elite as she brought a 2009 Dolce & Gabbana Cinderella style dress back to life. The strapless gray-blue dress floated around the “Streets” artist as flowers were also featured on the gown.

During an April 2021 interview with Sirius XM’s The Morning Mashup, the pop star revealed her thoughts on when she looks at her past outfits. “I feel like I’m constantly changing and I — I will look back at something and be like ‘why did I wear that’ and ‘why is my hair like that,’” she said.

“Sometimes I panic dress. She then gushed over her creative director before explaining that the creative process is “bumpy but very, very fun.”

Take a look at Doja Cat’s most iconic fashion moments!