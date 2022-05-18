Making a splash! Lucy Hale has been on some of our favorite television shows during our tween and teen years and quickly became a fan-favorite due to her down to earth personality. While growing up in the spotlight, she has spoken out about positivity as she was once pressured to look a certain way. From struggling with body issues to confidently rocking her bangin’ swimsuit body, the star has come a long way.

“Happier in the water,” she captioned her September 2020 Instagram picture sporting a black strapless bathing suit top and matching sun hat.

The Pretty Little Liars actress has constantly had eyes on her, especially during the time starred in the hit ABC Family/Freeform series. She was in her ‘20s while filming the show, and her body was going through changes.

As she was experiencing normal growth spurts, it didn’t align with the high school character that she portrayed, which caused a commotion over her changes and led her to struggle with an eating disorder.

“I gained a little bit of weight and seeing how people reacted to that really messed with my head,” the Hating Game star told Cosmopolitan in January 2020.

On top of being expected to remain petite for her job, online trolls harassed and body-shamed Lucy for a photo she uploaded of her on the set of Pretty Little Liars in September 2017, with one man telling her to eat a hamburger.

In response, the Fantasy Island star rightfully slammed him for his distasteful comment. “I am disgusted that a man would even think of saying these absolutely awful words to a woman. You should be ashamed of yourself,” her tweet read.

“As someone who used to struggle with anorexia, I don’t take these comments lightly … Just another insecure man hiding behind a computer screen. Boy BYE.”

Lucy graced the cover of SHAPE Magazine in September 2021 and opened up about her newfound love for her body.

I spent much of my teen years and early 20s not loving my body and not being good to it,” she said. “I’m trying to make up for that because we only get one body. We have to take care of our temple.”

The Borrego lead may be petite, but she is one powerful lady! She works out with “big boy” weights and enjoys strength-training workouts to sculpt her body. She even does the “Lori Harvey Workout” a.k.a. Pilates.

“I just discovered Pilates,” she revealed. “My butt has never been higher, and my abs have never been stronger.”

BRB … going to sign up for a Pilates class. In the meantime, keep scrolling to see Lucy Hale’s best bikini photos!