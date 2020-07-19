Cool with it. Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph “doesn’t have any problem” with ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood dating Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale, an insider tells Life & Style exclusively.

Cassie, 25, is OK with Colton, 28, “moving on when he feels ready, even if it’s a little hard for her to see it in the media,” the source explains. “She wants him to be happy, so she realizes that means moving on and dating other people. She supports his decision and just hopes he has success in his future relationships whoever they might be with.”

The Katy Keene actress and the reality TV hunk were photographed on a hike together on the Paseo Miramar Trail in Los Angeles on July 17. According to reports, they’ve been hanging out for a few weeks after Lucy, 31, reached out to Colton following his split. They apparently run in the same circles — and the PLL star even openly gushed over the former football player two years ago when he became the Bachelor.

Colton and Cassie met on season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019. She ended up eliminating herself because she didn’t feel ready to get engaged — but the Indiana native continued to pursue her after sending his finalists, Tayisha Adams and Hannah Godwin, home. The California native won Colton’s final rose but there was no proposal at the end of their season. The pair continued dating after filming ended and were together for nearly two years before splitting in late May.

Since their breakup, which was amicable, the former flames have had difficulty adjusting to life without one another — including Cassie being trolled online over the split. The starlet also called out her “edited” interview about Colton on Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever on July 6, stating fans “cannot judge” footage they know is modified and that they “know nothing about [their relationship].”

The incident led to the exes lashing out at one another via social media about bringing details of their breakup into the public forum. “When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends. I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week,” Colton responded to the blonde beauty on July 9.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

It seems they may be able to put this confrontation behind them. “I think Cassie and Colton will resolve their issue of speaking out about their breakup publicly and not let it fester,” the insider adds. “Neither Colton nor Cassie like lingering conflict and ultimately don’t want to ruin their experience together by ending it with drama.”