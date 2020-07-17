It was meant to be! Lucy Hale gushed over Colton Underwood long before they were spotted hanging out and getting cozy together, proving it was written in the stars for these two.

“I’m super excited that Colton’s the Bachelor,” she told People in 2018. “He’s wholesome. He’s a good guy it seems like. He’s really beautiful to watch.”

The former Bachelor, 28, and the Pretty Little Liars alum, 31, were spotted enjoying a hike together in Paseo Miramar Trail in Los Angeles, in photos obtained by TMZ.

This is the first time Lucy is romantically linked to someone in a while. In fact, she’s embraced being single. In February 2019, she shared the special meaning behind a tattoo on her arm, which is a line drawing by french artist Frédéric Forest.

“I got this tattoo recently as a symbol of self-love,” the brunette beauty wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post on Valentine’s Day that year. “And that’s what this last year has been about … being alone (but not lonely), not settling, truly finding my inner light and loving who I am.”

Just because she was single doesn’t mean she wasn’t ready to mingle. In the past, the actress has been open about what she looks for in a man.

“You know what, dating is so hard,” Lucy told Life & Style and outlets at the Critics’ Choice Awards in January. “I think just like what I’m looking for in life now is just simple. Be a good person. Love what you do. Be a gentleman. Don’t be a d–k. And be funny.” It sounds like Colton may just be the perfect fit.

As for Colton, he recently got out of a relationship with ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph, whom he gave his final rose to. The former couple announced their split in May after two years together.

“Sometimes people are just meant to be friends — and that’s OK,” Colton captioned a post on Instagram at the time. “We both have grown immensely and been through so much together — so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

We wish them all the best!