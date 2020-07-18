Talk about being successful! Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale is known for her acting career — and it has really boosted her credit in the cash department. The actress is worth a solid $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did Colton Underwood‘s rumored new girlfriend end up with so much dough? Here’s a breakdown.

Lucy Is a Successful Actress

After getting her start as a standout on American Idol spinoff series American Juniors in 2003, the Memphis native went on to star in several film and television projects throughout her career. Lucy appeared on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, Drake & Josh, The O.C. and How I Met Your Mother before securing her first lead role on the TV series Privileged in 2008. The same year, she starred in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2.

She got her big break in 2010 when she was cast as Aria Montgomery on the ABC Family mystery series Pretty Little Liars, which she starred in until the show ended in 2017. It was reported she made $42,000 an episode during the last season of the hit drama — and if her pay was similarly high in past seasons, it would definitely explain a huge chunk of her fortune.

BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Lucy also starred on the Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene in 2020, but the series was canceled after one season. The four lead actors on Riverdale reportedly make $40,000 an episode, so considering her TV clout and PLL salary, we suspect her income on the CW series was a bit higher.

Lucy Has a Massive Social Media Following

With a whopping 24.7 million followers on Instagram and another 7 million on Twitter, the starlet has the opportunity to partner with popular brands for paid advertisement posts. She has posted about partnerships with well-known companies like Degree and Cheerios.

Lucy Is a Singer

The brunette beauty got her start as a vocalist. In 2012, she signed with Hollywood Records. Two years later, her debut album, Road Between, was released in June 2014. The record reportedly peaked at number 14 on the Billboard charts. At the time, Lucy was at the height of her PLL fame, so we imagine she gained some serious coin from the sales of her release.