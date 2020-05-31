No matter what Normani wears, she looks amazing. The “Motivation” singer’s talents go beyond music — she actually takes fashion very seriously and hopes to become more involved in the industry. So far, she’s off to a great start!

“I’ve always wanted to get into the fashion space. It’s something that I’ve been inspired by ever since I was a little girl,” she told Vogue in 2018. “Now, more than ever, I feel like music and fashion play off of each other with music being one of the great influences and artists dominating in the fashion space as well. It’s something that I wanted to be part of.”

Her vision came true. During the interview, she revealed she signed a modeling contract with Wilhelmina. The prestigious agency’s roster is made up of A-Listers including Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes and Maren Morris. Clearly, the Fifth Harmony alum is in good company.

The following year, Normani took it up a notch when she was featured in Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty runway show in September 2019. The “Love Lies” artist danced in lingerie and wowed many with her performance. So much so, she was asked to become the brand’s first-ever ambassador. Considering Normani is a big RiRi fan, this was a huge deal for her.

“I was very excited and really honored, especially that the ask came from Rihanna herself,” she told the outlet in 2019. “I know that this is her passion project, something she genuinely and wholeheartedly believes in and cares about, and the fact that she wanted me to be a part of that meant a lot to me.”

Naturally, Normani couldn’t help but gush over the “Love on the Brain” singer. “She’s had so much influence on me in terms of pop culture and as a woman, but also in terms of how she’s able to do things gracefully while being cutting edge, being bold, pushing the needle, and changing the narrative,” she continued.

Just like Rihanna has inspired her, she hopes to do the same for others. “I want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are,” she said. We love to see it!

Keep scrolling to see Normani’s best outfits.