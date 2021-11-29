Leave it to Rihanna to help create a pair of pajama bottoms that have a bare bottom cutout in the back. The singer turned entrepreneur showed off her Tied Up Tartan Open-Back PJ Pant as part of her new Savage X Fenty plaid flannel collection. RiRi even showed how they looked on her, turning around in an Instagram video to give fans a look at her bare backside thanks to the open-air cutout.

In an Instagram Reels video, Rihanna first modeled a combo of the new looks, showing off a plaid bralette with a matching sleep shirt and shorts. Then she showed off the pants, turning so that her backside was visible. Her bare bottom was on display, as she gave several sexy hip shakes. The video was made even more sizzling in that it was set to her ex-boyfriend Drake‘s song “Way 2 Sexy.”style

“Too sexy for this world,” the caption for the video read. Fans went wild for it, leaving flame and red heart emojis, but others were confused as to who would actually wear the pajama bottoms. “Love Rihanna but really who is wearing assless flannel pjs?” one fan asked on Twitter, while another added, “Rihanna finally made a sleep set with the booty cut out so we don’t have to walk around in ole’ time flannel onesies.”

Courtsy of Rihanna/Instagram

“Rihanna made a billion-dollar commercial empire turning out stuff like assless flannel pajama sets and I gotta say I respect the hell out of it,” one user tweeted, while another said that with her open-back cutout jammie bottoms, “the game has officially changed.” The pants retail for $49.95 on Savage X Fenty’s website.

The “Diamonds” singer started her lingerie company in 2018 and has built it into an empire that includes sleepwear, loungewear and other items. She made sure to use all-inclusive sizing with her brand, while keeping her products at affordable prices.

Ever the businesswoman, RiRi’s company will be expanding into physical stores throughout the U.S. in 2022, while also keeping its online presence. In 2020, Savage X Fenty experienced a 200 percent sales growth, CultureBanx reported. That resulted in the company being valued at $1 billion in 2021. With her super successful Fenty Beauty company getting valued at $2.8 billion, no wonder RiRi in no hurry to finish up her ninth studio album, which music fans have been waiting on for nearly six years.