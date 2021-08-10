Halsey and Alev Aydin’s Cutest Photos So Far: the Sweetest Pics of the New Parents

Halsey did such a good job of keeping their relationship with writer-director Alev Aydin on the down-low that when they announced their pregnancy on January 27, some fans were wondering who was the father. Fortunately, they tagged Alev, 37, in the photo showing their bare baby bump while wearing a crochet bikini top and jeans, writing “surprise” in the caption.

Alev made it known that their impending parenthood was the real deal when he reposted the photo and wrote, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness.” While the couple hasn’t gone overboard in sharing photos of each other on social media, the ones they have posted are so meaningful.

Halsey, 26, shared a sweet snap on Alev’s March 17, 2021, birthday, even writing the message in Turkish, as the screenwriter was born in Istanbul, Turkey. He was seen kissing their growing belly in the precious photo, although only the top of his head was visible in Halsey’s selfie.

The “Bad at Love” singer posted a tender photo of their handsome partner on July 19 when they made the announcement that their baby had been born. Halsey was seen holding their infant in their hospital bed while gazing lovingly at Alev. The Small Shots writer was looking adoringly at their newborn in the black and white photo.

“Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin. 7/14/2021,” Halsey wrote in the caption. Alev would be seen again in a photo among an August 8 Instagram drop of snapshots of the baby’s nursery. He wore a blue and purple tie-dye shirt that matched his infant’s blue tie-dye onesie. Neither of their faces weren’t visible, as he was nuzzling Ender to give the baby a sweet kiss on the cheek.

Halsey and Alev had been friends for years before taking their relationship to the next level. He shared a photo on March 21, 2019, sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game with the singer. “Back when I did a very cool thing, I’ll prob never get to do again – massive thanks @iamhalsey for the courtside experience. Only ones not on our phones, actually watching the game,” he wrote in the caption.

The “Without Me” singer had previously dated rapper G-Eazy, English singer Yungblud and actor Evan Peters. Three months prior to announcing their pregnancy, Halsey was spotted with Alev picking out art supplies in Los Angeles.

