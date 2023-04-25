It’s over. Halsey has quietly broken up with their boyfriend of nearly three years, Alev Aydin, Life & Style can confirm. The split was revealed after the singer filed legal documents obtained by Life & Style to determine their parental relationship of son Ender.

The “Without Me” singer — real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane — asked a judge to give them joint physical custody of Ender, ​and the former couple plan to ​coparent the little boy, who was born on July 14, 2021. Halsey sent the summon on April 5, also asking to share joint expenses. The Blast was the first to report the split.

Alev last appeared on the Grammy winner‘s Instagram page in a 2023 Valentine’s Day post with in a photo showing the couple in a passionate kiss over dinner. Halsey captioned the snapshot, “ya’aburnee,” which is the title of the 13th track from the songstress’ 2021 album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. It roughly translates in Arabic to “you bury me.” They also included a picture of Alev walking alongside their toddler.

Halsey most recently shared photos of Ender on April 7, but Alev did not appear in the carousel of seven pictures with the caption, “Lately,” written in French.

The pair first met in 2018 when Alev was hired to write a screenplay for a biopic about and starring Halsey. When a fan asked via Twitter in May 2021 what happened to the project, Halsey responded, “bc alev was supposed to be writing it the past 3 years and we slowly fell in love instead. you know the rest! [sic]”

Halsey and Alev made their first high profile public appearance by sitting courtside at a January 2019 Los Angeles Lakers basketball game. Two years later in January 2021, the “Eastside” singer announced the pair were expecting their first child, posting an Instagram picture showing their bare baby bump above low-slung jeans. They simply wrote, “Surprise,” in the caption, along with a baby face and baby bottle emoji.