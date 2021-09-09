The coolest couple around! Halsey and their boyfriend, Alev Aydin, looked incredibly stylish while stepping out at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 8.

The “Bells in Santa Fe” artist, 26, and the film producer, 37, who welcomed newborn Ender in July, attended an event hosted by none other than supermodel Bella Hadid. Halsey wore a red and black corset top paired with red and black flared cargo pants and heels. For Alev’s part, he rocked a distressed graphic tee and velvet pants.

The pair’s appearance comes two weeks after Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, and Alev made their red carpet debut at the premiere of her If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power IMAX film on August 25.

Prior to the album’s release on August 27, Halsey sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to discuss how being pregnant in the spotlight affected her. “I’m 26, and I tried very hard for this pregnancy, and it was like, I’m financially independent, I’m pretty far along in my career, it feels like the right time for me to do it,” they explained.

“And I got treated like a teen mom a lot of the times, where people were like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so young, and you have so much to do in your career, and you’re not married and you’re this.’ And it triggered all of these feelings of shame from when I was younger,” Halsey recalled. “It triggered a lot of old feelings of shame in me where I was like, how can you have an opinion, that kind of opinion on me making this decision?”

Ultimately, Halsey realized their happiness came first! “So, f–k ’em and I just was like, I’m going to do what I want to do,” she added. “You know what I mean? I was like, this is important to me.”

Since then, Halsey has been sharing plenty of special moments with baby Ender and Alev on social media. Moreover, the New Jersey native is slated to attend the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, September 13!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Halsey and Alev Aydin at New York Fashion Week.