Going for a stroll! Pregnant Halsey and their boyfriend, Alev Aydin, were spotted running errands in Malibu on Friday, June 4, just days after they sparked engagement rumors during a previous outing.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 26-year-old rocked a bright yellow long-sleeved tee that flaunted their baby bump and light green sweatpants, while their man, 37, donned a Steely Dan shirt, green slacks and a white baseball cap. The happy couple, who have been dating since summer of 2020, also accessorized with face masks.

The pair made headlines on May 26, when they stepped out in Los Angeles — and Halsey appeared to be wearing a diamond ring on that finger. However, neither Halsey nor Alev have addressed the speculation.

Halsey revealed their pregnancy in January via Instagram with a gorgeous maternity photo debuting their baby bump. The pop star appeared to be single at the time, but Life & Style confirmed their friend-turned-boyfriend was the child’s father shortly following the announcement.

The Badlands artist has been open about their experience with their body changing throughout pregnancy. “I’ve been thinking lots about my body. it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly,” they wrote via Instagram in February alongside several photos of their baby bump. “I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper-aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books.”

The A-lister has also been vocal in the past about their struggle with endometriosis, which a disorder that makes it very difficult — if not impossible — for people with uteruses to conceive. However, the New Jersey native underwent several surgeries, which allowed them to get pregnant with their upcoming arrival, in 2017.

Photo Courtesy of Halsey/Instagram

“I’ve been really open about struggling with reproductive health,” they previously told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “For a long time, I didn’t think that that was something — that having a family was something that I was going to be able to do in an effortless manner. [Having a family is] very important to me.”