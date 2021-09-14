While Halsey was scheduled to attend the 2021 Met Gala, the singer and new mom turned out to be a no-show to the prestigious fashion event. The If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power artist is breastfeeding baby Ender and explained that the lack of opportunity to pump kept them away from the gala.

Halsey tweeted, “I’m still breastfeeding <3 I only had my baby 7 weeks ago. There’s nothing more ‘American fashion’ than moms having to go back to work after just giving birth lol,” she joked regarding the gala’s theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

“I wouldn’t have had a way to pump my breasts which would have been insanely painful,” they continued. “I understand I’m incredibly privileged to afford time off, but the demands are still prevalent, and the biology does not excuse me.” Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin welcomed baby Ender Ridley on July 14.

Halsey, 26, has attended the prestigious ball twice before. The New Jersey native, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, went to the Met Gala in 2016 wearing a custom-made Blade Runner-inspired blazer dress by the creative directors of DKNY and the founders of Public School.mp

“My album had been out less than a year and somehow Anna and Karl sent me an invite? It feels like you would think — surreal,” Halsey gushed to Teen Vogue at the time, referring to Anna Wintour and the late Karl Lagerfeld. The theme of the Met Gala that year was “Manus X Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.”

“I honestly haven’t walked many red carpets — maybe two. Tonight, I am psyched to trust Maxwell and Dao-Yi from Public School — and now the directors for DKNY. It’s so sick!” she added. “We collaborated over our love of Blade Runner.”

In 2019, Halsey stunned yet again. The mother of one, who gave birth to baby Ender with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July, wore a bright red Atelier Prabal Gurung two-piece gown. They completed the look with plenty of gold accessories, including bracelets, arm cuffs, rings and dangling earrings. “Warrior princess,” Halsey described her look via Instagram.

Since then, a lot has changed in Halsey’s life, professionally and personally. In January 2020, they released their third studio album, Manic, later followed by their fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, in August.

As for Halsey’s personal life, she and Alev, 38, are relishing in the joys of parenthood. “I just was like, ‘I’m going to do what I want to do.’ You know what I mean? I was like, this is important to me,” the “Without Me” singer revealed to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe of starting a family.