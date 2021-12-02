Strong mama! Halsey showed off their toned abs in an adorable photo with baby Ender just five months after giving birth.

“Uncle gang … beyond words,” the “Without Me” singer, 27, captioned a slew of pictures on Thursday, December 2, after attending a BTS concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Halsey previously collaborated with the K-Pop band for the song “Boy With Luv,” so she is known to be a member of the BTS Army.

Halsey/Instagram

One photo in the slideshow featured the “Be Kind” singer wearing green and pink cargo pants with a patterned crop top that tied in the back. Ender was perched on their shoulders as the two smiled for the camera.

It’s unclear if the singer’s young son actually attended the concert. He was not seen in the photos with BTS. Halsey also shared a video via Instagram Stories dancing to the music without their baby in tow.

Of course, fans couldn’t help but gush over how happy and healthy the New Jersey native looked.

“You cute,” someone wrote in the comments while another fan agreed, “You look amazing!” Someone else noted that the “Walls Could Talk” singer was “radiating” in the photos.

That being said, Halsey previously opened up about people raving over “how good” the singer looks since welcoming baby No. 1 with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July.

“My body has felt like a stranger’s for a long time. I uphold myself to honesty to the point of over sharing sometimes, but this feels important,” they wrote via Instagram in October after performing on Saturday Night Live. The Sing 2 actor shared a handful of postpartum photos, including one just “days after” giving birth.

“A lot of people don’t know that you still look pregnant for a while after. It is still changing and I am letting it,” Halsey continued. “I have no interest in working out right now. I’m too tired and too busy playing with my darling son.”

The “11 Minutes” artist explained that they wore “a custom-tailored outfit” on SNL and was lit “perfectly” for the performance.

“I do not want to feed the illusion that you’re meant to feel and look ‘great’ immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently,” Halsey continued, noting their body has changed “permanently” since Ender’s birth. “If you’ve been following me because you’re also a parent and you dig what I’m doing, please know I’m in your corner. I will never have my ‘pre-baby body back’ no matter how it changes physically because I have now had a baby! And that has altered me forever; emotionally, spiritually, and physically.”

The “Bad at Love” singer acknowledged that it’s “really hard” having a newborn. “I’m really tired and not a superhuman,” she noted. “Doing my best to serve my art and my family whilst keeping it all so very real.”