Kylie Jenner has become her family’s undisputed queen of Paris Fashion Week 2022. While her sister, Kendall Jenner, has been hitting the runways, the Kylie Skin founder has been attending various fashion shows and dinners in a series of plunging braless dresses and gowns, as well as more sexy and unique looks.

Kylie, 25, made her presence known in a big way when she attended the Balmain show on September 28 wearing a minidress by creative director and close pal Olivier Rousteing that was truly made for the tycoon’s famous curves. It featured braided fabric with two rope-like shoulder straps on either side that held up swirling twisted braids covering Kylie’s breasts. The front was open into a plunging V that went all the way down to her waistline.

In several photos, Kylie was seen holding onto her straps to avoid a slippage that might cause a total wardrobe malfunction as she walked. The high hemline skirt was just as eye-catching, as it was made up of see-through mesh that showed off Kylie’s nude underwear, as well as her belly button.

The cosmetics queen upped her game even more the following day when she attended Schiaparelli’s Spring 2023 showing. She donned a skin-tight strapless blue velvet gown with another deeply plunging neckline. Kylie once again seemed to be conscious of a possible wardrobe malfunction with her risky open top, placing her hand on her chest as she made any movements beyond posing or slowly walking.

Upping the “wow” factor of the look, Kylie had her hair in a dramatic updo with heavy glam makeup. She wore an unusual black choker with the shape of a human heart in a jewelry sculpture hanging from it. What a style goddess!

Later that evening, Kylie changed into another bodycon dress, donning a gown made up of torn sheer red panels carefully placed to keep the look from being NSFW, while a sheer nude later over the fabric kept the pieces in place. It seemed to be one of the mother of two’s favorite looks, as she posted numerous photos wearing the skin-baring look to her Instagram page. One of the photos garnered over 3.6 million likes from her fans so far.

On September 30, Kylie covered up but in the most unusual way with another statement outfit that had fans talking. She wore a white tank top and white men’s style brief underwear by the label Loewe to wear to the brand’s fashion show. The fashion icon added black tights and a long gray coat worn open to showcase her look for photographers.

